Wii Sales Slowing, 7 Million Units Sold In Japan

Today, Famitsu publisher Enterbrain announced that Nintendo has sold 7 million Wii in the period starting with its December 2, 2006 launch and ending November 23, 2008.

Make no mistake. Seven Million Wiis sold in Japan is impressive. However, humor us as we put things in perspective:

Back in January, we reported that the Wii sold 5 million units in Japan. Then a couple months later in May, Nintendo sold 6 million Wiis in The Land of the Rising Sun. And now in November, the company has sold 7 million Wiis in the same region.

January to May? Not so long. May to November? Long. In internet time, that's several lifetimes, eons.

Still, 7 million Wiis sold in Japan is nothing to sneeze at, so don't. Slowing sales isn't a bad thing either, because it means we're that much closer to getting different coloured Wiis.

Wiiの国内累計販売台数が700万台を突破 [Famitsu]