Wild Tangent Studios Boss Steps Down, Internal Development Cut Loose

You know WildTangent? The casual gaming specialists, fronted by former DirectX creator Alex St. John and long-time believer in the "casual games will soon rule the universe" train of thought, just announced that they are killing off their internal development studio, which had only managed to churn out three games in two years. The company's online casual gaming portal will remain, along with it's 1000 or so games, but it'll be staying without boss Alex St. John, who is stepping down from his post. The move was made to cut costs, with the benefits of developing their own games not seen as being as economically viable as simply hosting somebody else's.

WildTangent Suffers Studio Closure [Edge]

