Winners in Indie Dev Contest, with Video

Last week Microsoft announced the winners of its 2008 Dream-Build-Play game development contest. The indie devs took home more than $US70,000 in cash and prizes, and "will have the opportunity to receive an invitation to publish their games on Xbox LIVE Arcade." Microsoft's words, not mine. There probably is some legal stuff that has to happen and they can't just say straight out you'll be able to play these on Xbox Community Games, when the new Live goes up Nov. 19.

The winners are: First place, $US40,000 prize: "Carneyvale Showtime," Team Gambit (Singapore); Second place, $US20,000: "Battle Tennis," Jose Alberto Gomez and team (Venezuela); Third place, $US10,000: "Weapon of Choice" Mommy's Best Games and Nathan Fouts (United States); and Fourth place, $US5,000: "HurricaneX2," Hu Ling and team (China).

Last year's first place winner David Flook of Canada, and a team from South Africa led by Roger Miller received honorable mentions for their games "Blow" and "Save Jack" respectively.

Video of the four winners' games is on the jump. Also for the record, XNA Game Studio has released , if you've got coder chops and want to take a swing at it.

Here is the winner, CarneyVale: Showtime

Video: CarneyVale: Showtime trailer

Second place: Battle Tennis



Third Place: Weapon of Choice:



and Fourth Place: HurricaneX2



