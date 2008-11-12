Wireless Wii Classic Controller Glides Into Stores

Nyko Technologies WingT, a wireless classic controller for the Wii, is hitting US stores today.

The Wing features gobs of buttons and up to 10-feet of wireless connectivity via a dongle you plug into the botton of your Wii Remote. The Wing also lets you use rechargeable AAA batteries which can be charged through the Wing's mini USB port.

"The Wing is a great example of what we at Nyko aim to do: improve the gamer's experience with a quality made product", said Chris Arbogast, Director of Marketing at Nyko Technologies. "There have been very few options for classic gaming control designed specifically for the Wii until now, and the Wing provides a comfortable and affordable wireless alternative that fans of Virtual Console games will enjoy using."

The controller sells for $US30.