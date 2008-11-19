Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wish We Had The Japanese Street Fighter IV Box Art

"Oh, come on Capcom - you can do better than this, surely?"

So asked Stuart in September. Capcom's response?

"Sure can!"

Pity, then, that they can do better for the Japanese box art, and not that destined for our Western shores.

