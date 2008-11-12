World Cyber Games 2008: Auf Wiedersehen!

In the pro gaming scene, there is still a long way to go for any level of support from a broader audience at home. But this year should be remembered as a time when Australia made its first real mark on the international stage. Across the board, Australia showed they are fearless, determined, and would offer stiff competition to anyone they faced. We were represented with real Aussie flair, too, as teams whooped, cheered and jeered to pump themselves up, and the fans of the team back home watching online offered massive support through IRC channels and web forums as the events took place. As someone who was here in Germany to observe the team in action, it was great to see fans of other countries begin to gather around the Australians because of the buzz and the entertainment value they were offering at WCG.

But here's a question for you all, as gamers. If you still don't see how 'eSports' could be a quality spectator event, what would help you change your mind? Why are you not interested in watching such events? Is there a second 'generational' shift that needs to occur even within the gaming community for a pro scene to evolve here? It is already a very mature overseas with many players making six figures Australian money.

