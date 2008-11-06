World Cyber Games 2008: Australia Is Here

Wondering where I ran off to? I'm in Germany with Team Immunity, the Australian team representing our country at the World Cyber Games 2008 in Counter-Strike 1.6 and Warcraft III. The CS team has been here for more than a week now, with an amazing bootcamp experience playing against SK Gaming, a team based here in Cologne but whose CS team is from Sweden. They are one of the top teams in the world and arguably the favourites for this tournament. After a week, the crew are picking up some wins against SK and are in good shape for the main event which starts overnight Australian time.

I'll deliver more updates as the event kicks off.