'World's Fastest PC' Runs Crysis At 60FPS

Give a big, warm welcome to the Falcon Northwest Mach V! Cnet reckon, based on tests, that it's the fastest consumer PC on the planet. It's so fast, in fact, that it's the first off-the-shelf PC they (or we) have seen that can run Crysis at 60FPS. On its highest settings. Of course, it had want to run Crysis at 60FPS, since it costs $US8000. That's the kind of price bracket where we'd joke that the metallic red paint job costs an extra $500 and...oh, the metallic red paint job really does cost an extra $500.

