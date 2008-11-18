WotLK Helps Swedes Join MMO Fainting Craze

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

How can a European guild have possibly defeated all three of Wrath of the Lich King's major PVE raids in the span of three days? It's simple - dedication. The kind of dedication that leads a 15-year-old Swedish boy to play the game until he goes into convulsions and passes out. That's exactly what a teen in Laholm, Sweden did this past weekend, after getting together with six friends for a marathon gaming session.

The boy is expected to make a full recovery but his father said he plans on limiting the amount of time his son is allowed to play computer games. His father also warned other patents about the dangers of their sons' extended game playing. "They also think the boys need to reduce the amount of time they play and will themselves be more vigilant," he said.

Daughters, on the other hand, can game all they want.

Not a bad start, Sweden, but only 24 hours? I could do 24 hours in my sleep. Still a ways to go before you catch up with Korea and China.

Boy collapses after playing World of Warcraft for 24 hours straight [TimesOnline - Thanks Voxynn!]

