WoW Gets Mob Endorsement In US

Tonight on Unlikely Juxtaposition Theatre.. Silvio from The Sopranos endorses World Of Warcraft: Wrath Of The Lich King. Two great tastes that taste.. a bit odd together. Like Ziti Al Forno and Ogre Mead.

Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) may be used to pimping of the more traditional nature but he has been able to adapt his skillset to help Blizzard get the message out about Lich King. "Just when I thought I was out..."

Up next - Al Swearengen from Deadwood for Peggle Nights.

Comments

  • Brady Guest

    The first time watched it I said "...Was that a motorcycle?" so I watched it again and said to myself "Yes...that was a goddamn motorcycle". I hate WoW!

  • Jarrid Guest

    I'm surprised no one has commented on Peter "Optimus Prime" Cullen's voiceover in the commercial.

