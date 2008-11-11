WoW Prepares For Lich King With In-Game Siege

Wrath of the Lich King is out Friday. To mark the occasion, Blizzard have kicked off a series of in-game events to get players totally psyched for it. One of these is in the Orc capital Orgrimmar, which if you jump in right now is under continuous (ie it's one attack that loops every half hour) attack by Scourge forces. You excited yet, WoW tragics?

[via Shacknews]