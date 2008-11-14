Wrath of Lich King Gets Its First Level 80

And like that, someone already hit 80. A mere 27 hours after World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King launches, the game apparently already has its first level 80: a warlock named Nymh that plays on a French server. "In real life I'm 21 and currently employed," says Nymh. "I took a few days of vacation for the release of the expansion." Dude's gonna need another vacation after this "vacation."

Click through the link for info on how he did it.

World First LVL 80 Explained - Interview with Nymh [MMO Champion via VG247]