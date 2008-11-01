WWE Halloween Event Produces More Believable Lara Croft

Thank goodness for MTV's Stephen Totilo's love of pro wrestling. Without it, we never would have heard about how Lara Croft triumphed over countless female wrestlers during this past weekend's WWE Cyber Sunday pay-per-view event. Mickie James represented gamers everywhere with her dark take on the Tomb Raider star, taking top honors in the competition, which featured the entire inventory of the slutty section of your local holiday costume store.

Just when you thought things couldn't get any better than this, a fight broke out.

As you can see, James got really into character, carrying Marilyn Monroe to safety while the battle raged on. While perhaps not the most accurate Lara Croft costume out there, I could certainly see her taking on wild panthers much more readily than Angelina Jolie.

WWE Diva Halloween Costume Contest [WWE via MTV Multiplayer]