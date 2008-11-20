Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Xbox 360 Hits Seven Million In Europe

Microsoft Europe have today announced that the Xbox 360 - long (and still) the underdog in the European theatre of console conflict - has now sold seven million units across the continent. That's up from five million in June, showing anyone who couldn't figure it out for themselves that when you cut the price of a console twice in six months, lots more people will buy it. Those with an interest in PR exuberance, you'll love the accompanying quote from MS Europe's David Gosen, who was positively beaming when he said:

It's the combination of elements that put us in a fantastically strong position. We have 360 degrees of entertainment. At the moment, momentum is fantastic, we've got real traction in all European markets.

You can bet Gosen won a fiver for that, when his work buddies dared him he couldn't work "360 degrees" and "traction" into the one statement.

Xbox 360 storms past 7m sales in Europe [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles