Xbox Holiday Entertainment Survey Points To Good Season For Xboxes

Well, just fancy that. The results of the Xbox 360 Holiday Entertainment Survey are out and what do you know, this year we will be staying at home, wishing for video games, watching movies without going to the cinema and trying to 'bring the family together' with one reasonably priced gift.

If only there were some kind of entertainment product on the market that could address these simple, human needs!

Cynicism aside, the survey - into people's holiday entertainment activities, behaviours and trends - does turn up a few interesting nuggets. On average, those surveyed plan to spend around 16% less on gifts this year and 64% of parents would like to play more games as a shared family activity.

Check after the jump for some more numbers.

XBox 360 Holiday Entertainment Survey 2008

60% plan to stay at or close to home to save money

71% are looking for one gift to bring the family together

89% hunt for gifts that keep on giving

81% of adults in households with children are looking for gifts that provide entertainment in the home

86% of young adults hope for at least one video game

40% of adults will visit movie theatres less than last year

23% plan to watch more films at home