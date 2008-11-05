Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Xbox India Expects Big Gears of War 2 Sales

On November 7, Gears of War is truly getting a global release. The same day it hits North America and Europe, the game will also be appearing on Indian retail shelves. To celebrate its release, Microsoft India recently held a Gears 2 event in Mumbai.

According to Xbox India boss Ashim Mathur, Microsoft is expecting fifty percent higher sales on the sequel compared to the first Gears of War. Mathur told game site Game Guru that there apparently will not be a Gears 2 bundle in the region. When asked about a possible PC version, Mathur gave a firm "No comment."

Gears of War 2 India Launch Party in Mumbai [Game Guru]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles