Xbox India Expects Big Gears of War 2 Sales

On November 7, Gears of War is truly getting a global release. The same day it hits North America and Europe, the game will also be appearing on Indian retail shelves. To celebrate its release, Microsoft India recently held a Gears 2 event in Mumbai.

According to Xbox India boss Ashim Mathur, Microsoft is expecting fifty percent higher sales on the sequel compared to the first Gears of War. Mathur told game site Game Guru that there apparently will not be a Gears 2 bundle in the region. When asked about a possible PC version, Mathur gave a firm "No comment."

