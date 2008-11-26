Xbox Japan's Shoot 'Em Up Festa Fires Away This December

Chances are, if you like shoot 'em ups, you like the Xbox 360. Makes sense as tons of Japanese arcade shooters have been getting Xbox 360 ports.Which is why Microsoft is holding a "festa."

On December 5 in Akihabara, Microsoft's "Xbox 360 Shooting Festa" kicks off. The event will have kiosks with playable shooters as well as "score attack" for DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Label EXTRA and a stage even for Gothic Lolita shmup Death Smiles.

Other titles on display include Ketsui, Shooting Love 200X, Raiden IV, Otomedius Gorgeous, Senko no Ronde Rev. X, R-Type Dimensions, Galaga Legions, IKARUGA, TriggerHeart EXELICA, XEVIOUS and Galaga.

Info Here [Xbox.com via Dengeki Online]