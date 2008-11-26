Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Xbox Japan's Shoot 'Em Up Festa Fires Away This December

Chances are, if you like shoot 'em ups, you like the Xbox 360. Makes sense as tons of Japanese arcade shooters have been getting Xbox 360 ports.Which is why Microsoft is holding a "festa."

On December 5 in Akihabara, Microsoft's "Xbox 360 Shooting Festa" kicks off. The event will have kiosks with playable shooters as well as "score attack" for DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Label EXTRA and a stage even for Gothic Lolita shmup Death Smiles.

Other titles on display include Ketsui, Shooting Love 200X, Raiden IV, Otomedius Gorgeous, Senko no Ronde Rev. X, R-Type Dimensions, Galaga Legions, IKARUGA, TriggerHeart EXELICA, XEVIOUS and Galaga.

Info Here [Xbox.com via Dengeki Online]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles