Xbox Live is Fixed. Wait, No It's Not

Major Nelson popped on sometime last night to declare that Xbox Live's connectivity problems had been resolved, then almost immediately was hammered with comments saying in effect, no it hasn't, so he pulled back the all-clear. I know I couldn't connect at all last night, and as of 7:30 am Crecente time I still can't. And, yes, I tested the connection. Oh, the official Xbox Live status? Nonexistent, apparently. See above. (Then again, it does show me as still owning an original Xbox.)

Would someone please tell us WTF is going on, because half as many people who can connect say they can't. The New Xbox Experience hits this week, so for certain Microsoft's called everyone in this weekend and made them miserable in search of a fix. Let's just hope they can slap enough duct tape and baling twine on the servers to survive Wednesday. I'll keep my eyes peeled and update here in case they can get it repaired today. Lord, one hopes so.

Update: I too am in the NXE beta, but I still have no access. It's not the router because I can get into PSN. In fact, I'm racing in Motorstorm right now. Still can't get in as of 10:30 am MST.

