Yakuza 3 Has Great Looking Graphics, Strippers

We really don't know how Yakuza series producer Toshihiro Nagoshi finds the time to so thoroughly bronze and get a new Yakuza game out every year or so. Yakuza 3 — the fourth in the series after the spin-off Yakuza Kenzan! — features more stunning character models, Japanese gangster brawls and "exotic dancers" with ultra-realistic stripper boots. This clip for the Japanese version features mere seconds of gameplay, but does make up for it with some camera straddling.
Yakuza 3 - Strip Teaser Trailer [GameTrailers]
