Yep, Yngwie Is Coming To Rock Band

The rumours were true, Yngwie Malmsteen is shredding his way to Rock Band and Rock Band 2 next week. The Swedish guitarist will bring three tracks to Harmonix's band game, joining new songs from Soundgarden, Lamb of God and a three pack from the Killers. All tracks are, of course, master tracks and will be available on Xbox Live Marketplace starting next Tuesday, PlayStation Network next Thursday. Pricing follows.

Yngwie Malmsteen Pack ($5.49/440 MSP, $1.99/160 MSP each)

• "Red Devil"

• "Damnation Game"

• "Caprici Di Diablo"

The Killers Pack ($5.49/440 MSP, $1.99/160 MSP each)

• "Spaceman"

• "Mr. Brightside"

• "Smile Like You Mean It "

• "Jesus Christ Pose" by Soundgarden ($1.99/160 MSP)

• "Pretty Noose" by Soundgarden ($1.99/160 MSP)

• "Laid To Rest" by Lamb of God ($1.99/160 MSP)