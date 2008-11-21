Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Yes, Bike Hero Was Viral Marketing

Did you detect that stench of viral marketing wafting from that "Bike Hero" YouTube clip? Your nose doesn't lie; the clip purported to be made by "madflux" and the "Brierwood Vandals" is really the work of production team Droga 5, MTV Multiplayer reports. Activision's chief creative officer Brad Jakeman tells MTV that one of the clip's more impressive technical feats — the flashing LEDs on the handlebars — was born from "some filmic magic."

If you're feeling hornswaggled by the CGI-laden marketing attempt, Jakeman says you shouldn't — this was all according to plan. "It's not meant to be deceptive. It's meant to be fun," he said, claiming that Activision was hoping you'd figure it out all along, that they wanted to "engage" you and get the "conversation" going. If it moved a couple more copies of Guitar Hero World Tour, it's a win-win.

Activision Coughs Up Real Story Behind Amazing 'Bike Hero' Clip [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

  • coffee fiend Guest

    they totally got me; now i wanna go play guitar hero

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles