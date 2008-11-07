You Got Your Master Chief In My Spore!

It may not be as mindblowingly impressive as the amazing StarCraft recreation done in Spore, and the shine of Spore creature creations may have started to dull to the more jaded of us, but this collection of Halo universe heroes, beasts and vehicles, built in Maxis' sim-everything game is still pretty darn neat.

Culled from all over the Sporepedia, this collection of all things Halo remade in Spore is likely to impress. From Master Chief to the Prophet of Truth to Warthogs to even the little things, like a Covenant energy sword, there's not much that doesn't show serious craft and dedication.

Halo Invades Spore [Hawty McBloggy]