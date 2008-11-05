Your 20 Free Rock Band Songs *Are* Coming, Eventually

The twenty free downloadable tracks that Harmonix has promised to those who purchased Rock Band 2 are coming. Just hold tight. Some of you may have already gotten your code to download the batch of playable freebies, but for those of you haven't, those of you wondering why it's November 4th and you're codeless, Harmonix's Sean Baptiste explains.

"The codes for the 20 free DLC on 360 will begin to go out this evening for redemption," he writes on the official Rock Band forums "Due to the volume of emails being sent, these will roll out over a 24 hour period." Baptiste further clarifies that codes for owners of the PlayStation 3 version "will be coming later in the week." Patience. They should really gets Guns 'n' Roses' "Patience." That'd be great.

