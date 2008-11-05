Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Your 20 Free Rock Band Songs *Are* Coming, Eventually

The twenty free downloadable tracks that Harmonix has promised to those who purchased Rock Band 2 are coming. Just hold tight. Some of you may have already gotten your code to download the batch of playable freebies, but for those of you haven't, those of you wondering why it's November 4th and you're codeless, Harmonix's Sean Baptiste explains.

"The codes for the 20 free DLC on 360 will begin to go out this evening for redemption," he writes on the official Rock Band forums "Due to the volume of emails being sent, these will roll out over a 24 hour period." Baptiste further clarifies that codes for owners of the PlayStation 3 version "will be coming later in the week." Patience. They should really gets Guns 'n' Roses' "Patience." That'd be great.

20 Free DLC Xbox Announcement [Rock Band Forums]

Comments

  • DanMazkin Guest

    my only question is: will people who didn't pre-order be able to purchase these songs form teh Rock band store? Between The Buried and Me MUST BE MINE

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles