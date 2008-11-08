Your Full-Sized Locust Drone Head Is Ready

Do you think you are the world's biggest Gears of War fan? You ain't nothing. Not until you fork over $US549.99 to have a full-scale Locust drone bust in your living room. TriForce Sales, LLC have announced the finalised version of their Gears-inspired Locust drone bust, sculpted by Epic Games Art Director Chris Perma. Weighing in at fifteen pounds and measuring more than a foot and a half tall, it's an extremely intimidating piece of art that I wouldn't want to run into on the way to the bathroom in the middle of the night. It's the type of statue you put in a room you plan on never having sex in. The Locust bust is now available for pre-order, shipping in early 2009. God help us all. Screens on the link.

TriForce Releases Final Version Of 1:1 Scale 'Gears of War' Locust Drone Design Maquette

Sculpt By Epic Games Art Director Chris Perna; Paint Work By Jordu Schell

(November 7, 2008 New York, NY) - TriForce Sales, LLC announced today that it has finalised work on its 1:1 scale Gears of War Locust Drone design maquette. The piece was sculpted by Chris Perna, art director, Epic Games, and painted by highly respected special effects and creature creator Jordu Schell. The bust stands 19 inches high, weighs approximately 15 pounds, and will be available to ship by the first quarter of 2009. View us on the web at www.projecttriforce.com.

"We wanted to give fans a chance to own a true piece of video game history," said Drew Seldin, a spokesman for TriForce. "By using a design maquette created by Chris Perna, we knew we were giving fans the truest version of the Locust Drone possible. To complement Chris' design, we brought in Jordu Schell, a special effects master who has worked on some of Hollywood's most memorable creatures."

"It's been a pleasure to collaborate with Jordu Schell and TriForce on the full-scale Locust Drone sculptures," said Chris Perna, art director of Epic Games. "We hope Gears fans and science fiction enthusiasts alike will be pleased with these pieces, as we put great effort into every last detail."

"The opportunity to work with Chris Perna, and TriForce was a unique and exciting one, said painter Jordu Schell. "I pulled out all the stops with the coloring; after all, it's not every day that you get a chance to be a part of one of the biggest games ever created."

Gears of War 2 tells the story of humanity's last stand against the nightmarish, underground Locust Horde, and is the follow-up to one of the most popular Xbox 360 games in history. Gears of War 2 blends best-in-class third-person shooter action with unsurpassed high-definition visuals, all layered on top of an engaging story of survival, loss and retribution. Gears of War 2 will be available worldwide on Nov. 7 exclusively for the Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system. For more information, visit http://gearsofwar.com.