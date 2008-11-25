Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Your Guitar Hero World Tour Drums Now Work In Rock Band 2

Owners of the PlayStation 3 version of Rock Band 2 will be asked to upgrade their copies to version 1.01 today. That hundredth increase in version numbering brings with it a bunch of new bug fixes, the most noteworthy being a corrected "interoperability issue" with Guitar Hero World Tour drum and guitar peripherals. Happy, happy clutter-free days! Even better, if you found yourself somehow on the receiving end of a copy of Konami's Rock Revolution, that game's drum kit will work too. For the full list of changes, read on.

Release Notes:

Hardware
· Provided support for third party drum and guitar controllers including GHWT & RR.
· Adjusted crosstalk values for drum hardware.
· Bug fix for remote drum fills being silent - users will now hear the drum track when drum fills.

Gameplay
· Fixed overlapping drum fill bug on drum track.
· Fixed rare network crash involving client signing out during setlist creation.
· Fixed rare crash on calibration screen when users mash guitar controller buttons.
· Fixed bug where Leaderboard scores in BWT were not uploading after users played the first song.
· Fixed bug where Leaderboard career scores were posted including DLC songs and not just disc songs as originally intended.

RB2 PS3 Patch Notes: v1.01 [Rock Band Forums - thanks, Panda!]

Comments

  • dzc12 Guest

    Yes this all well and good for RB2, but what about RB1? Has it been patched?

    0
  • heywardo @will

    is this on australian ps3s or only american ones

    0
  • David Wildgoose Guest

    @ will

    Looks like this only applies to Rock Band 2, which is not yet available in Australia.

    0

