Your R4 Cart So Will Not Work In A DSi

The camera and bigger screen and internety stuff may look good during a product announcement, but Nintendo probably have an altogether different reason for pushing the DSi onto the market. One related to their burning hatred of the R4 cartridge . As this video above shows, the trusty R4 won't work in the new DS handheld, nor will a ton of other similar devices. Of course, this won't stop new, improved models of those carts from being developed, but for now, you might want to hold onto your DS/DS Lite.