Your R4 Cart So Will Not Work In A DSi

The camera and bigger screen and internety stuff may look good during a product announcement, but Nintendo probably have an altogether different reason for pushing the DSi onto the market. One related to their burning hatred of the R4 cartridge. As this video above shows, the trusty R4 won't work in the new DS handheld, nor will a ton of other similar devices. Of course, this won't stop new, improved models of those carts from being developed, but for now, you might want to hold onto your DS/DS Lite.

