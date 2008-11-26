Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Zelda Producer Won't Quit Til He Betters Ocarina of Time

Legend of Zelda bossman Eiji Aonuma is a perfectionist. Dude made Ocarina of Time - widely regarded as one of the best games ever - and yet, he's not happy. Why?

Because he's yet to make a game that's better than Ocarina.

Speaking with Nintendo Power magazine, Aonuma said:

I'm happy that a title I worked on some time ago remains highly praised to this day, but that also shows how none of the subsequent games in the series have surpassed it. As someone who is still working on the series, I have mixed feelings about that. Because I haven't yet surpassed it, I can't quit. Surprisingly, that simply motivation may be the reason I continue to work on the Zelda series.

Don't get so down on yourself, Eiji! You know...and I fully understand the ramifications of saying this...I thought Wind Waker was better than Ocarina. Yes. Really. That oughta cheer you up!

Nintendo Power [via Go Nintendo][Image]

Comments

  • Cheezel Guest

    Luke, there's no such thing as an incorrect opinion - as my English teacher was always so ready to point out. Yours, however, is the exception. Hehe.

    In all seriousness - this is good news for me. Ocarina of time was epic - no doubt about it. Wind Waker, ehhhh... the whole "sail for twenty minutes in one direction" thing kinda put me off. Almost finished it, but i couldnt be bothered with what felt like "padding" - "Oh darn, we've finished the game and its only twenty hours long... uhh... uhh... oh! make them have to find treasure maps to a few different treasures before they can fight the boss".

    Twilight Princess was awesome, but for some reason i've 100% completed it only the once. Ocarina of Time i've completed several times, for some reason. Dont know why...

    Either way, mucho funno for Zelda fans everywhere!

    0

