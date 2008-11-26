Zelda Producer Won't Quit Til He Betters Ocarina of Time

Legend of Zelda bossman Eiji Aonuma is a perfectionist. Dude made Ocarina of Time - widely regarded as one of the best games ever - and yet, he's not happy. Why?

Because he's yet to make a game that's better than Ocarina.

Speaking with Nintendo Power magazine, Aonuma said:

I'm happy that a title I worked on some time ago remains highly praised to this day, but that also shows how none of the subsequent games in the series have surpassed it. As someone who is still working on the series, I have mixed feelings about that. Because I haven't yet surpassed it, I can't quit. Surprisingly, that simply motivation may be the reason I continue to work on the Zelda series.

Don't get so down on yourself, Eiji! You know...and I fully understand the ramifications of saying this...I thought Wind Waker was better than Ocarina. Yes. Really. That oughta cheer you up!

Nintendo Power [via Go Nintendo][Image]