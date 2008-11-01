Zombie BBQ Goes For the Crotch Shot

Just in time for Halloween come even more images from wonderfully titled Little Red Riding Hood's Zombie BBQ. The screens still aren't winning me over really, but they're also not dissuading me from that wonderful title and the concept. The idea of fairy tale creatures having to fight off a pack of ambling living dead is just wondrous. Let's hope the game lives up to my imagination.
Hit here for the screens.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink