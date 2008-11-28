Zombie Mansion iPhone Shooter Getting Trial By App Store

Zombie Mansion - the experimental First Person Shooter for the iPhone we looked at back in October - has been making steady progress and is currently going through the App Store approval process.
The game uses a combination of the accelerometer and on screen soft keys to control the action as you battle your way through a mansion. Full of Zombies. Ok, it's not the most original setting, but as the video playthrough (after the jump) shows it could be fun in an old-school way. Graphically, the game looks part way between Doom and Quake I, with a twist of Hexen,
Assuming all goes well and Apple don't throw a fit, the game should be up on the App Store soon for around $US6.99.
Zombie Mansion: Actual Gameplay (Pre-release Beta 3) from arron on Vimeo.
