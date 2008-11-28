Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Zombie Mansion iPhone Shooter Getting Trial By App Store

Zombie Mansion - the experimental First Person Shooter for the iPhone we looked at back in October - has been making steady progress and is currently going through the App Store approval process.

The game uses a combination of the accelerometer and on screen soft keys to control the action as you battle your way through a mansion. Full of Zombies. Ok, it's not the most original setting, but as the video playthrough (after the jump) shows it could be fun in an old-school way. Graphically, the game looks part way between Doom and Quake I, with a twist of Hexen,

Assuming all goes well and Apple don't throw a fit, the game should be up on the App Store soon for around $US6.99.


Zombie Mansion: Actual Gameplay (Pre-release Beta 3) from arron on Vimeo.

Zombie Mansion Goes RTM

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles