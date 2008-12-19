2009 Game Developers Choice Award Nominations Are Go

Time for some hot game developer on game developer action as nominations open for the 2009 Game Developers Choice Awards, where devs nominate devs they believe dev very well.

The 2009 Game Developers Choice Awards will be taking place naturally at the 2009 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this March, and nominations are now being accepted at the official website. This is where game developers honour their peers in the industry by nominating games that have inspired or impressed them throughout 2008. Categories include Best Debut Game, Best Game Design, Best Technology, and several others, right up to the Game of the Year Award.

In order to nominate you have to be a professional developer and a member of Gamasutra.com, and they will indeed be checking to make sure using mystical means only known to the shadowy game developer inner circle, which no game journo has ever managed to penetrate...at least with their sanity intact.

SAN FRANCISCO—December 18, 2008— Submissions are now being accepted for the 2009 Game Developers Choice Awards, the most prestigious honors in videogame development. The ten awards will be given out at a ceremony produced by the Game Developers Conference® (GDC) and presented by Gamasutra.com and Game Developer Magazine on Wednesday, March 25, 2009 at GDC. The celebration, held in conjunction with the Independent Games Festival (IGF), will be hosted in the Esplanade Room in the South Hall of San Francisco's Moscone Convention Centre. The nomination ballot and further details about the Choice Awards are now available online at www.gamechoiceawards.com.

"Over the last eight years, the Game Developers Choice Awards have recognised excellence in videogame development with a peer-based voting methodology. The awards are for developers, by developers," said Meggan Scavio, event director of the Game Developers Conference. "We're honored to be keeping the tradition alive by hosting the awards at GDC where all the creative talent will be celebrated for yet another innovative year of games."

The Game Developers Choice Awards recognises excellence in the art of game creation in any genre or platform. The 2009 award categories open for nominations are:

· Best Audio

· Best Debut Game

· Best Downloadable Game

· Best Handheld Game

· Best Game Design

· Best Technology

· Best Visual Arts

· Best Writing

· Innovation Award

· Game of the Year

To submit a nomination ballot for the Game Developers Choice Awards, visit www.gamechoiceawards.com. For further information and to register for GDC, please visit www.gdconf.com.