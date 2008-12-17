The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

360 Has Outsold PS3 In Western Europe

There's been a constant tit-for-tat between Microsoft and Sony all year long over just who has sold more consoles in Europe. Problem being, Europe being what it is, you can never really tell.

There are multiple companies tracking sales across multiple countries with multiple conditions attached to their data, so getting cold, hard, continent-wide sales numbers is usually little more than a pipe dream.

Still...here's some data that's better than nothing. According to the combined figures of ChartTrack and GfK, the Xbox 360 has outsold the PlayStation 3 by around one million consoles in the five largest markets in Western Europe.

That's Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

A million is pretty close all things considered, but when you consider only one thing - that Europe used to be Sony's heartland - the news isn't as hot as it sounds.

Xbox 360 leads PS3 by 1m in Europe [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles