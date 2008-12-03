SydLexia's list of 50 NES Quotes You Should know is the perfect way to break up a press release heavy video game news day.

Not only should every game be required to memorise quotes like "A Winner Is You" from Pro Wrestlnig and Metal Gear's "I Feel Asleep!", they should add them to their every day lexicon of useful phrases. I cannot tell you how man times randomly shouting, "Let me remove the eggplant curse!" has gotten me out of a tough jam, mainly because it is a very small, unimpressive, and circular number.

Look, the point here is that it is dangerous to go alone! Take this.

50 NES Quotes Every Gamer Should Know [SydLexia.com - Thanks GPF]