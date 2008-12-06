80's Australian NES Commercial Will Haunt Your Every Waking Moment

The Best Headphones Of 2019

You know, the NES never really caught on in Australia. It was always Master System/C64 country. No wonder, when you look at horrific, blankie-clutching stuff like this.

Comments

  • jeremy Guest

    I expect it probably sounded much less 'all your base' when it was in Japanese. Really does make sonic the hedgehog look cool by comparison.

    0
  • theTRON Guest

    So glad I didn't see that as a child...

    0
  • gurt Guest

    I don't remember this, only the ads they stole from the US later on, and the various Sega ads.

    I also think it's awesome how the kid shoots the Zapper at everything except the screen.

    0
  • James T Guest

    @JuliunGaloodle:

    They were pretty even, which led to the suburban primary-school equivalent of gang warfare... lots of 'Sega' kids and 'Nintendo' kids; any rich kids who owned both were factionally uninteresting, and thus to be shunned. a bit like the UK, if the games mags of the time were any indication.

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    "You know, the NES never really caught on in Australia. It was always Master System/C64 country. No wonder, when you look at horrific, blankie-clutching stuff like this."

    I thought that was just me.

    0
  • dstryr Guest

    hahahhahahahaha... i remember that, didn't remember how creepy it was though...

    0

