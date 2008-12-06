80's Australian NES Commercial Will Haunt Your Every Waking Moment

You know, the NES never really caught on in Australia. It was always Master System/C64 country. No wonder, when you look at horrific, blankie-clutching stuff like this.
[via Go Nintendo]
You know, the NES never really caught on in Australia. It was always Master System/C64 country. No wonder, when you look at horrific, blankie-clutching stuff like this.
[via Go Nintendo]
@JuliunGaloodle:
They were pretty even, which led to the suburban primary-school equivalent of gang warfare... lots of 'Sega' kids and 'Nintendo' kids; any rich kids who owned both were factionally uninteresting, and thus to be shunned. a bit like the UK, if the games mags of the time were any indication.
I expect it probably sounded much less 'all your base' when it was in Japanese. Really does make sonic the hedgehog look cool by comparison.