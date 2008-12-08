8-Bit Jesus Blips Up Your Holidays

Chiptunes artiste Doctor Octoroc has assembled nine MP3s filled with Christmas joy, each packed with retro 8-bitty goodness. With titles like "Ryu the Red Nosed Ninja" and "Super Jingle Bros.", how can you resist?

Don't fight it, just download the nine blippy holiday jams, especially "Carol of the Belmonts" and "We Three Konami" if you know what's good for you. The good Doctor writes on his blog that the 8-Bit Jesus recordings seen here represent but half of the planned album. Oh goodie!

Maybe it's just the clever naming, but it does sound like he's nailed the beloved aural style of each and every game. Impressive. And merry!

8-Bit Jesus: New Christmas Chip-tune Album [Doctor Octoroc via Offworld]