The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

8-Bit Jesus Blips Up Your Holidays

Chiptunes artiste Doctor Octoroc has assembled nine MP3s filled with Christmas joy, each packed with retro 8-bitty goodness. With titles like "Ryu the Red Nosed Ninja" and "Super Jingle Bros.", how can you resist?

Don't fight it, just download the nine blippy holiday jams, especially "Carol of the Belmonts" and "We Three Konami" if you know what's good for you. The good Doctor writes on his blog that the 8-Bit Jesus recordings seen here represent but half of the planned album. Oh goodie!

Maybe it's just the clever naming, but it does sound like he's nailed the beloved aural style of each and every game. Impressive. And merry!

8-Bit Jesus: New Christmas Chip-tune Album [Doctor Octoroc via Offworld]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles