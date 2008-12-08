The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

8-Bit Jesus: The Second Coming Of The First Album

After teasing us with half of the tracks for his holiday themed, carol filled chiptunes release 8-Bit Jesus, blip-master Doctor Octoroc drops the whole damn thing on us. You can download (and donate!) right now.

With new jams like "Bubbles We Have Heard On Bobble" and "Have Yourself A Final Little Fantasy" we're not sure how you could resist. Or how you could hold on to your measly fifteen bucks, considering a donation of that amount will net you a physical copy — with snazzy artwork — in the coming weeks.

Go easy on those servers, kids. They look crushed.

8-Bit Jesus: Full Album Release [Doctor Octoroc]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles