8-Bit Jesus: The Second Coming Of The First Album

After teasing us with half of the tracks for his holiday themed, carol filled chiptunes release 8-Bit Jesus, blip-master Doctor Octoroc drops the whole damn thing on us. You can download (and donate!) right now.

With new jams like "Bubbles We Have Heard On Bobble" and "Have Yourself A Final Little Fantasy" we're not sure how you could resist. Or how you could hold on to your measly fifteen bucks, considering a donation of that amount will net you a physical copy — with snazzy artwork — in the coming weeks.

Go easy on those servers, kids. They look crushed.

8-Bit Jesus: Full Album Release [Doctor Octoroc]