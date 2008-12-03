A Cheap, Quick PS3 Bundle For The Holidays

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Don't look now, but it's another holiday console bundle. This one's for Europe, and is for the PlayStation 3. It includes an 80GB PS3, a DualShock 3 and a copy of 300 on Blu-Ray.

Nothing big, nothing fancy, just a PS3 with a free copy of a popular movie. Won't set the world on fire, but then, free movies don't hurt when you're sitting amidst a pile of torn wrapping paper on Christmas day, either. It's available now for £300 ($685).

