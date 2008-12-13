A First Look At Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO

Star Wars: The Old Republic is a second run at turning the successful Star Wars franchise into a money generating massively multiplayer online game, this time one created with the help of BioWare.

In this vid you catch a glimpse of some pre-production gameplay, new concept art, new screens and hear a bit about the game's vision. Which, as BioWare tells it, isn't just about monthly subscription fees and a virtual economy.

I will remain stubbornly disinterested until The Old Republic proves itself better than all of those other MMOs that have wooed me in the past with sweet talk and fancy trailers.