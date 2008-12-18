A Grilled Cheese Shadow of the Colossus

The Best Headphones Of 2019

No this isn't some sort of gamer's miracle. Someone didn't pop a piece of cheese on bread, toast it and discover this image from Shadow of the Colossus seared into their lunch.

This was the work of human hands. Human hands and a bunch of seaweed. Hey, if you're taking requests how bout one of team Kotaku ala Last Supper, but made with Promite on buttered bread.

non-bento#2 Shadow of the Colossus

