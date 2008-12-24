A Holiday Video From Raving Rabbids

Cards? Ubisoft don't need no stinking cards! They let video, and a freaky looking rabbid with a penchant for screaming, do their well wishing for them.
Cards? Ubisoft don't need no stinking cards! They let video, and a freaky looking rabbid with a penchant for screaming, do their well wishing for them.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink