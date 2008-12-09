The Best Headphones Of 2019

A Look At The First Mirror's Edge Comic Book

Back in June, we got an early peek the Mirror's Edge comic. Multiplayer's Stephen Totilo has read the first issue. What did he learn?

The comic, written by the game's scribe Rhianna Pratchett, and reveals more about the father of main character Faith. As Multiplayer points out, the comic's artist, Matthew Dow Smith, draws things we were able to do in the game and could not do in the game. Great way to expand the Mirror's Edge universe.

'Mirror's Edge' Comic Proposes Gameplay Additions [Multiplayer]

