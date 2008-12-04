A Most Bizarre Newspaper Headline

Issue of the UK's Daily Mail dated Saturday, November 29, 2008. Headline says: "1,000 Free Game Consoles PLAYSTATION 3, Xbox 360, SEGA Mega Drive, Wii...and more." It's like a game of odd man out. Which doesn't belong?
While it might be slightly humorous that the Daily Mail seems to think the Mega Drive is a current gen console, that isn't even the kicker. The kicker is the headline directly below:
Babies are being beaten to death, but the Met can spare 20 officers to raid homes...
Geez! Oh, so many contrasts, so many.
