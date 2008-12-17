The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

'A Next Metal Gear' Revealed In A Few Weeks, Says Kojima

Metal Gear Solid maestro Hideo Kojima spoke up on that cryptic teaser that hinted at the "next Metag Gear" at the Spike TV VGAs that we should hear something more "literally in a few weeks."

Kojima urged fans, via 1UP, that they should hold tight "just a little bit longer" for a public announcement about the mystery Metal Gear project. In the meantime, speculation runs wild. Will it be an Xbox 360 port of Metal Gear Solid 4? An iPhone game? A Nintendo DSi game?

Whatever Kojima's next project is, he indicates that its "still in preparation mode." We're reinforcing the Kotaku Tower bunker to protect against the imminent backlash of whatever Konami and Co. have cooked up.

Kojima Says Wait a Few More Weeks For Big Reveal [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles