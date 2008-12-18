A Sega Trademark To Get Excited, Then Upset About

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Oh, Sega. How you tease us. The company have re-registered their trademark for Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram, a move which will no doubt lead many of you to lose your fucking minds.

Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram is, of course, the follow-up to the original Virtual On, which is only the best damn robot fighting game of all time. Virtual On is also one of the last "classic" Sega franchises the company is yet to sully with a sub-par current-gen remake.

Which is exactly why we're going to hope that this move means nothing. Squat. Because our hearts couldn't take a shitty Virtual On remake where the robots turn into werebots and kiss human girls and play tennis against Ulala.

OK, maybe we could take the tennis part.

Sega Turning On Virtual On Development? [Siliconera][Virtual On Tennis Image]

