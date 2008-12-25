A Very Special Kotaku Holiday Podcast

Forgive us if we went a little overboard, or maybe underboard, with this first Holiday podcast. It started out with us doing an in-game interview and then sort of took on a life of its own.

Check out this full length holiday special if you're looking for something to do between meals, while waiting to open presents or just trying to escape from all that family time.

Included in our special are interviews with a slew of developers in a bunch of games like LittleBigPlanet, Left 4 Dead, Castle Crashers, Resistance 2, Home, Call of Duty: World at War and Gears of War 2. You'll even catch a glimpse inside Kotaku Tower and at the majesty of Fahey's mighty knitting.

Now sit back and enjoy and make sure to blame all over acting on the director... or McWhertor or anybody but the guy in the tiger-print robe.

