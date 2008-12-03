The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Acekard Announce First Fully Working Dsi Flash Cart

Remember that video we showed you of the work-in-progress DSi flash cart? Yeah, well, work has progressed.

The Acekard 2i is claimed to be the world's first fully-working DSi flash cartridge with cart mavens Acekard claiming the device supports all of the DSi's new features - including the ability to read and store data on MicroSD cards in the new slot.

This video shows what appears to be the menu system (curiously, the site says "The Acekard R.P.G. utilises the idea of the iPhone which gives the customer a totally new control experience." which I think is just a fancy way of saying that the menu can use the touchscreen) with a quick segue into a probably not-that-legal version of Castlevania. Never mind, Nintendo. You had a good run at being piracy free for, what, two months?

Acekard2i For DSi Released! [Acekard - thanks to Wraggster for the tip]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles