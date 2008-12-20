Achievement Unlocked: The Game: You Have To Unlock The Achievement

The greatest innovation in gaming? Achievements! The coveted non-accomplishments are the smack of Gamerscore junkies, the junk food of the powerless gods. They're so dazzling and desirable, someone's made a game based on achievements.

In Achievement Unlocked that's really all you do: collect accolades that amount to nothing tangible. You've never felt this good about having made it past the menu screen. The "4 Beers Polka" soundtrack helps.

Created by Armour Games, it's self-described thusly: "Don't worry about beating levels, finding ways to kill enemies, or beating the final boss... there are none. Focus solely on your ultimate destiny... doing random tasks that have nothing to do with anything."

Self-satisfaction never has never felt so artificial!

Achievement Unlocked [Armor Games via n0wak]