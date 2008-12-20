The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Achievement Unlocked: The Game: You Have To Unlock The Achievement

The greatest innovation in gaming? Achievements! The coveted non-accomplishments are the smack of Gamerscore junkies, the junk food of the powerless gods. They're so dazzling and desirable, someone's made a game based on achievements.

In Achievement Unlocked that's really all you do: collect accolades that amount to nothing tangible. You've never felt this good about having made it past the menu screen. The "4 Beers Polka" soundtrack helps.

Created by Armour Games, it's self-described thusly: "Don't worry about beating levels, finding ways to kill enemies, or beating the final boss... there are none. Focus solely on your ultimate destiny... doing random tasks that have nothing to do with anything."

Self-satisfaction never has never felt so artificial!

Achievement Unlocked [Armor Games via n0wak]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles