Activision Details X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Following up on 1UP's EGM teaser last week, Activision has released new details on their upcoming game based off the X-Men spin-off movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Yes, it's the same old screenshot, but the info is fresh! The game follows the story of the movie, letting players step into the boots of Wolverine as he escapes from the Weapon X facility, stomps around Africa, and stabs people in creative ways with long spiky bits of metal protruding from his flesh. The release makes a big deal out of his healing factor, claiming that wounds will heal in real-time before the player's eyes. Oooo, real-time wound closing. It also mentions brutal finishing attacks, evasive maneuvers, and combo attacks, which is exactly the sort of thing you'd expect. The game is currently in development for everything, including the PSP.

I'm just hoping they sign on Ryan Reynolds to voice Deadpool in the game as well as the movie. Best casting ever.

ACTIVISION UNLEASHES NEW DETAILS ON X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE

Santa Monica, CA - December 9, 2008 - Activision Publishing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) has released new details on X-Men Origins: Wolverine, whose titular hero is one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time. The video game, scheduled for release in May 2009, coincides with the global debut of Twentieth Century Fox's release of its feature film, X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE, which is also based on the famous Marvel character.

From the award-winning studio Raven Software, the video game enlists players to experience the tormented origins of Wolverine, from his escape of the Weapon X facility to the jungles of Africa and beyond. The game is currently in development for the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, Windows® PC , Wii™ home video game system, Nintendo DS™, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system and PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, and is not yet rated by the ESRB.

"We have an amazing team with Raven Studios at the helm, creating what will undoubtedly be the quintessential, true-to-character Wolverine video game experience that fans have been craving," said Rob Kostich, vice president, global brand management, Activision Publishing, Inc. "X-Men Origins: Wolverine amps up the action by bringing to life Wolverine's wholly unique skills such as his brute strength, regenerative mutant abilities, and indestructible adamantium claws and skeleton in an immersive experience that is fitting to one of the most enduring and popular characters of all time."

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is an epic action-adventure featuring a true-to-character Wolverine gameplay experience that takes gamers through and beyond the movie's storyline. Set in a variety of vivid real-world locales, the title challenges players to hone their animal instinct as they uncover hidden dangers, hunt and destroy enemies, and take on seemingly insurmountable situations while discovering the truth about Wolverine's tragic past. With razor-sharp adamantium claws unsheathed, the future X-Man enacts lightning-quick combat, evasive maneuvers, in-depth combo attacks, and an array of brutal finishing moves. Wolverine doesn't just deliver massive damage, either - he also takes it, thanks to his mutant regenerative power that heals him in real time right before the player's eyes.