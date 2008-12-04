The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Activision: Next Tony Hawk Is Hands-Free, New Bond, Call of Duty Due 2009

Executives from Activision are dishing dirt on the company's upcoming releases at an in-game advertising summit hosted by Massive. That means more Call of Duty, more James Bond and confirmation on Tony Hawk's reinvented controls.

And while new entries in the Call of Duty series is a given, as is further exploitation of the Bond licence — this time, by Bizarre Creations — the fact that you're "not going to be playing Tony Hawk [with]a controller in your hands" will probably come as a surprise to some gamers who haven't been keeping up. Let's just hope whomever's at the helm improves upon what Skate It did.

Newsweek blogger/griot N'Gai Croal is twittering like a man possessed at the Massive summit, reporting that the next Call of Duty, back in Infinity Ward's hands again, will hit Fall of 2009.

Activision-published siblings Bizarre Creations are said to be "working on 3rd person Bond game for 2009" that's "racing and driving focused" as well as a second racing game described as "Mario Kart meets Forza." The former project jibes with a rumour from last December, so we'd expect this one has been in development for a significant period.

Little of that will probably come as a surprise to anyone following the Activision development hamster wheel, but it's good to know that the wholly owned Bizarre isn't just sitting on its hands. We'll be keeping an eye on N'Gai's Blackberry fingering for those sweet nuggets of info.

N'Gai Croal's Twitter

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles