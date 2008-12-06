Activision's Big Cheese Nominated For CEO of The Year, Loses

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Bobby "Hairhelmet" Kotick has a nice write up in Market Watch.

Apparently Kotick was a finalist for the 2008 MarketWatch CEO of the Year award, though he was beaten out by Hasbro's Brian Goldner. Still he was in good company. Other nominees included J.P. Morgan's Jamie Dimon, Southwest Airlines Gary Kelly, and H.J. Heinz Co's Bill Johnson.

The lengthy write up on Kotick includes some inordinately dry chestnuts about his early days as an Internet maverick, my favourite is this one:

Over lunch one day during the dot-com boom of the late 1990s, Kotick asked the CEO of a prominent Web start-up why his company sported a market value greater than the insurance giant Allstate, even though it had no profits. "You just don't understand the Internet," he was told bluntly.

"No, I sure don't," Kotick recalled saying. "There's only 100 years of stock-market history to suggest why return on invested capital is the only objective measure of the value of a business. I thought the guy was going to get up from the table and leave the room."

Oh, ho ho ho, that Kotick, he's a regular card, a cut-up, a CLASSY clown.

If you can make it through the dry anecdotes you eventually get to a break down of the first meeting between Kotick and Blizzard's Mike Morhaime and Kotick's teen years.

Kotick changes the game at Activision Blizzard

