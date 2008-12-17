Aeria Gives Players Money For Christmas

Aeria Games, the online gaming operator responsible for titles like Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine Online and Dream of Mirror Online, celebrates the holidays by giving away more than $5 million to their community.

Starting December 12th, which just so happens to be four days inn the past, members of the Aeria Games community will be receiving special codes in their email redeemable for Aeria Points, which is the fake money used to purchase in-game items in their free-to-play, microtransaction-based MMO titles. Every community member will be getting a surprise amount, which in my case was 200 points, or $2 worth of fake money. Boasting more than 5 million community members, the math doesn't quite add up to $1 per person, considering my $2 bonus, so we'll see how that all turns out.

A nice gesture, but methinks the true reason behind the generosity is due to the fact that A - this isn't real money, and B - this might just get more people interested in what the Aeria store has to offer. Nothing says Merry Christmas like marketing!

Santa Clara, CA- Dec 16, 2008 -'Tis the season for giving and this is exactly what Aeria Games is doing. Starting on December 12th, Aeria Games will be gifting more than $5 million dollars to its valued community.

The Aeria Games community will be receiving special codes via e-mail to redeem Aeria Points - the virtual currency of the Aeria Games portal. Every community member will receive a surprise amount of Aeria Points which can be utilized to purchase unique virtual items within any of the unique Free to Play MMO games provided by Aeria Games.

The Aeria Games portfolio boasts 10 MMO titles covering the fantasy, social, and action genres with a minimum of 10 more to be launched in 2009 for North America and Europe. The Aeria community is one of the fastest growing Free-to-Play communities with over 5 million members to date.